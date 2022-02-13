Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 164.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,224.0 days.

Shares of KBSTF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

