Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 164.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,224.0 days.
Shares of KBSTF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
