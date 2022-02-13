Caxton Associates LP Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.66 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

