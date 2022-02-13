Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 17,635 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 112.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of J opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.