Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Rises By 173.0%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MDH opened at $9.73 on Friday. MDH Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDH. RPO LLC purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,140,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in MDH Acquisition by 480.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 575,982 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in MDH Acquisition by 452.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 484,780 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.
