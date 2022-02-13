Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DSWL stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.