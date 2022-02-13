Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DSWL stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.60.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.
