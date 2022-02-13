GBS (NYSE:GBS) Posts Earnings Results

GBS (NYSE:GBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
NYSE GBS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
In other GBS news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $994,000 in the last quarter.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
