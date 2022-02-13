GBS (NYSE:GBS) Posts Earnings Results

GBS (NYSE:GBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NYSE GBS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

In other GBS news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $994,000 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GBS by 890.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

