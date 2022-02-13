2,556 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Rapid7 stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

