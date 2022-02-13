Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Hershey stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.