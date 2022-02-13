Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

