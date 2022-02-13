Caxton Associates LP Makes New $301,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HUYA by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HUYA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $5.86 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

