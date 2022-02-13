Caxton Associates LP Invests $321,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,410. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

