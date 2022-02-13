Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.29 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.