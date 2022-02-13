Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 1,263 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zscaler by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.78. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

