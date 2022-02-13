Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 83.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

