DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $420.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.07. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

