Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE:STLC opened at C$37.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$20.44 and a twelve month high of C$51.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

