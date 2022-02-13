Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.00 on Friday. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

