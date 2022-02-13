Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.16% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 143,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

EVN stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

