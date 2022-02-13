Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock Position Decreased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.