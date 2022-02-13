Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

