FIL Ltd Sells 34,000 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of DRE opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

