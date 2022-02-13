Verso Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.51 or 0.06896883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.14 or 0.99957315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049419 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

