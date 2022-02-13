Caxton Associates LP Has $360,000 Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.63 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

