Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,406 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.