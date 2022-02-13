Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,582 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

GWW stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.80 and a 200 day moving average of $462.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

