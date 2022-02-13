Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

