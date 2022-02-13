Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 39,598 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $358.17 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day moving average of $333.59.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

