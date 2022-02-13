Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,223 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 21.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 56.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT opened at $288.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.85 and its 200-day moving average is $309.30. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.