salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

