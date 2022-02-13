NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 7,219 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $478.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

