Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

