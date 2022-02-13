Copernicus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for about 4.7% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

