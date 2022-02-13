BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

