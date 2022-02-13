Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of EEFT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euronet Worldwide stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

