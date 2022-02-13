Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.400 EPS.

Lantronix stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.