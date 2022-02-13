Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Expands By 180.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $21.61 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.