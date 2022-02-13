Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Expands By 180.0%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $21.61 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

