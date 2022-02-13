Thore Cash Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $12,950.42 and approximately $133,309.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00299273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

