Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 186.3% in January

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 186.3% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.4 days.
Computershare stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Computershare has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.40.
About Computershare
