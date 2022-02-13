Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $139,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.47 and a 200 day moving average of $426.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

