Royal Bank of Canada Has $159.33 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,785 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Match Group were worth $159,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.