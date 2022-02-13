Mariner LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,886 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

