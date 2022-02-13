MD Financial Management Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS by 11.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,039,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

