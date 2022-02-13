Zacks Investment Management Has $951,000 Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

