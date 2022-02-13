Putnam Investments LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $173.29 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average is $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

