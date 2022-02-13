Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.00 on Friday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

