Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.77) to GBX 2,650 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

