Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 351,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.72 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

