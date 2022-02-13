Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $217,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,775,001. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

