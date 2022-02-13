Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

