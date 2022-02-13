Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cable One by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cable One by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,538.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,638.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,800.18. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304 shares of company stock worth $550,646. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

